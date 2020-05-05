Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.