Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.52. 4,564,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,060. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

