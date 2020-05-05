Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 116,807,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,394,064. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

