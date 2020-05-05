Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMF. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 195,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,602,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

GMF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.52. 15,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $107.54.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.