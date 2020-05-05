Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,122 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after buying an additional 581,152 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after purchasing an additional 119,198 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,621,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,325,232. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

