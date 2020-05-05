Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

NYSE PM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. 3,696,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,441,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

