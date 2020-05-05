Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after buying an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,889,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,659,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,063 shares of company stock worth $6,058,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

