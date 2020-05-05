Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,569 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.21. 1,096,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

