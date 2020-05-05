Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,603 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,603 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 0.9% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $3,098,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

CL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.52. 2,456,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.