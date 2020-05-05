Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 990 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after buying an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,043 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,628. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,259,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,143. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.74, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

