Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 154,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.73. 6,444,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,409,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.53. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $348.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

