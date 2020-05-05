Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 2.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,638. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

