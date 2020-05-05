Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,803 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. North American Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 112,239 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. 7,538,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,369,498. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

