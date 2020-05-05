Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after buying an additional 690,915 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,854,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after buying an additional 265,652 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.59.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.99. The company had a trading volume of 759,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.22 and a 200 day moving average of $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.