Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ: DBVT):

5/4/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

5/1/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/24/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/23/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $14.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/24/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/18/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $10.00.

3/16/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

3/11/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/7/2020 – DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.72. 18,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,886. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $652.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,601,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

