Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE: CNXM) recently:

5/1/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

4/28/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

4/27/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

4/14/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

4/7/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

4/2/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

3/12/2020 – CNX Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Shares of CNXM opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 44.70%. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

In other news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $192,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

