Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Facebook (FB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2020 – Facebook was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $240.00.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $234.00 to $258.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $271.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/30/2020 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $167.00.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Instinet from $253.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $170.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $223.00 to $242.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $223.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Facebook was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $253.00 to $260.00.

4/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $215.00 to $245.00.

4/29/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $230.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Facebook had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $238.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $215.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $226.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

4/21/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $272.00 to $234.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $180.00 to $167.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $245.00 to $215.00.

4/7/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Facebook was given a new $225.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock.

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 19:25 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 19:25 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

3/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have an "overweight" rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

3/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $246.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $215.00.

3/29/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $253.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Facebook was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/26/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $240.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $260.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Facebook had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $265.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

3/18/2020 – Facebook had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Facebook had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Facebook had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $205.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day moving average of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,222 shares of company stock valued at $17,398,396 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $7,389,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $11,084,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

