Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lam Research (LRCX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX):

5/5/2020 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/24/2020 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research reported weak fiscal third-quarter results due to disruptions in the supply chain due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company’s equipment demand remained strong in the quarter. Rising adoption of 3D architectures drove the performance of its non-memory segments. Encouragingly, advanced packaging technology inflections remain a tailwind. Also, both etch and deposition technologies are expected to expand the company’s addressable market. Lam Research has been benefiting from its transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND continue to gain from density growth. Its shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing U.S.-China trade war remain concerns.”

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $385.00 to $348.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $310.00 to $290.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $253.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $265.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $368.00 to $330.00.

4/20/2020 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $220.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $358.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $350.00.

4/2/2020 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $294.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research continues to ride on the back of robust equipment demand and solid execution. Moreover, rising adoption of 3D architectures remains positive. It continues to drive the performance of the company’s non-memory segments. Further, advanced packaging technology inflections are acting as tailwinds. Also, both etch and deposition technologies are expected to expand the company’s serviceable addressable market. Additionally, Lam Research continues to benefit from its transition to new data-enabled economy, in which DRAM and NAND continue to gain from density growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, cyclicality, the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and foreign currency fluctuations remain major headwinds.”

3/27/2020 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $280.00.

3/27/2020 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

3/24/2020 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $325.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

3/19/2020 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Lam Research had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lam Research had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $380.00.

3/18/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $330.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $254.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $300.00 to $265.00.

3/17/2020 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $365.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $8.29 on Tuesday, reaching $242.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,221. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

