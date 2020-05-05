Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Store Capital (STOR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Store Capital (NYSE: STOR) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2020 – Store Capital was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/24/2020 – Store Capital was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

4/20/2020 – Store Capital was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

4/17/2020 – Store Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $35.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Store Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2020 – Store Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Store Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 150,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,539. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.96. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

In related news, Director Tawn Kelley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at $119,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Store Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 227,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 268,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Store Capital by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 69,804 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

