Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Yamana Gold (YRI)

4/23/2020 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00.

4/14/2020 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

3/26/2020 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.41 and a 12-month high of C$6.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$506.58 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,511,744.08. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.14, for a total value of C$122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,545,039.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,309 shares of company stock valued at $510,916.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

