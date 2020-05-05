Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/4/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $102.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $105.00 to $108.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $88.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2020 – Check Point Software Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $120.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

