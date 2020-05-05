Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bombardier (BDRBF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF):

5/4/2020 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2020 – Bombardier had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $0.70 to $0.60. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

4/17/2020 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2020 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/23/2020 – Bombardier had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $0.60 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Bombardier was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.80 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bombardier stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 576,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,505. Bombardier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

