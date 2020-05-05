Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rosehill Resources (ROSE)

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ: ROSE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2020 – Rosehill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

5/1/2020 – Rosehill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

4/24/2020 – Rosehill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

4/21/2020 – Rosehill Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

4/2/2020 – Rosehill Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Rosehill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Rosehill Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Rosehill Resources was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Rosehill Resources stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rosehill Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.98.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

