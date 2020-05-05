Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lear (LEA)

Lear (NYSE: LEA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2020 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

4/27/2020 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2020 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

4/14/2020 – Lear is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Lear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Lear was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

3/24/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $137.00 to $84.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Lear had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Lear by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

