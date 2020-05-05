Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 1,603,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,072. Welbilt has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $673.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf purchased 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.