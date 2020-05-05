Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Atlantic Securities

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 56,664,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,457,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

