Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AWR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.96. 248,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,071. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.28. American States Water has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.