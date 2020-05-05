Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.29.

WLK traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $41.53. 1,234,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. Corporate insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

