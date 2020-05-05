Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Overweight Rating for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.12.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,962,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,384,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,331,000 after buying an additional 536,612 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.