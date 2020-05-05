Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE: WDO):

4/29/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

4/23/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$13.01. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50.

4/16/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines was given a new C$8.85 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines was given a new C$8.85 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.50.

3/11/2020 – Wesdome Gold Mines was upgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.50.

WDO opened at C$11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.21. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$11.60.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$43.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.