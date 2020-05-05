Westchester Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,684 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BK. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,661,625. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

