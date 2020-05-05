Westchester Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 3.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

ZBH traded up $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,447. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

