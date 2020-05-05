Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $108.91. 3,477,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.