Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 3.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557,818 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after purchasing an additional 466,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.52.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $83.47. 2,187,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,856. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

