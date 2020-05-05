Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 706 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 4.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX traded up $6.43 on Tuesday, reaching $261.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,020. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 96.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.