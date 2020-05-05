Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WAL. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of WAL opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave bought 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 over the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,044,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 19.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

