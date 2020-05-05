Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $45.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price cut by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

WLK traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 45,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $5,659,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. 73.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13,447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,848,000 after buying an additional 2,155,695 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $108,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 5,430.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,969,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,820,000 after buying an additional 1,934,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 14,246.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

