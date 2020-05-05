Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WLK. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,199,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

