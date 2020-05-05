Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $651.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $54,344.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,227.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,550 shares of company stock worth $747,041.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLKP. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 317,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 137,806 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 1,383.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,965,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after buying an additional 1,832,936 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 34.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 292,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 74,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

