Westrock’s (WRK) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Westrock (NYSE:WRK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE WRK traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, reaching $25.06. 11,071,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,131. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. Westrock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

