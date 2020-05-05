White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $840.00 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTM traded down $32.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $935.94. 12,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,954. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $883.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,040.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

