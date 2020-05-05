William S. Boyd Buys 100,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 1,341,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.27. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

