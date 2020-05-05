Wings Price Down 15.1% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Wings has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $104,756.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Kyber Network and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.02288101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00187635 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00068914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,644 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

