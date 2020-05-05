Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

