Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $47.00

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target decreased by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 339,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,335. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,449,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,019,000 after buying an additional 237,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,523,000 after purchasing an additional 93,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,523,000 after acquiring an additional 93,193 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,856,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,481,000 after buying an additional 159,254 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

