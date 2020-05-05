Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.76. 1,014,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,678 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $140,483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $85,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

