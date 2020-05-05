Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Hold Rating from Barrington Research

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. 62,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,335. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

