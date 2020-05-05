Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.55% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $20,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 56,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWD opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

