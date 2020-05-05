World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 4.00

News coverage about World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has trended very positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. World Wrestling Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWE. Loop Capital lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

WWE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.31. 606,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $87.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,500,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,766 shares of company stock worth $2,367,927. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

