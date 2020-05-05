WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get WP Carey alerts:

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in WP Carey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in WP Carey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.